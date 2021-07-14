Top personalities and organisations in Nigeria will begin to start paying for the services of police officers as escorts and guards

Garba Shehu, the president's senior special assistant on media and publicity made the announcement on Wednesday, July 14

The directive was issued following the approval of the formation of the Special Police Services by the Federal Executive Council

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - A report by Daily Trust indicates that banks, big corporations, as well as VIPs, will start paying for police escorts and guards.

According to the presidency, this is coming after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the formation of the Special Police Services on Wednesday, July 14.

Top personalities, banks, and other big corporations will start paying for police escorts and guards. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu made the disclosure on behalf of some ministers while briefing State House reporters on the outcome of the FEC meeting, The Cable added.

Shehu explained that the new police unit will formalise the deployment of officers as escorts to VIPs and guards to corporations.

He said the approval of the scheme was in the interest of transparency and accountability.

Speaking further in Abuja, Shehu revealed that there will be an introduction of tariffs and billing schemes, adding that the unit will be using PPP (public private partnership) arrangement.

The presidential spokesman also noted that the revenue generated will go to the federal government and the police.

He added that part of the funds will also go into police allowances and consultants helping to manage this as their fees.

IGP orders withdrawal of police escort

Recall that back in 2020, Mohammed Adamu, the foemer inspector general of police ordered the withdrawal of the police protection from some top personalities and organisations in the country.

The directive was contained in a letter directed to all zonal assistant inspector-generals and all state commissioners of police through a wireless message dated Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Serving and former lawmakers, former ministers, a former secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, and popular personalities were affected.

The move came amid ongoing reforms in the police force following the recent EndSARS demonstrations across the country.

Source: Legit.ng