Roma coach Jose Mourinho has hailed Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini for his tackle against Bukayo Saka

The Portuguese manager explained that Italian players had a good and perfect plan for the final against England

Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka lost the penalties which condemned England to defeat against Italy

Giorgio Chiellini has been hailed by former Chelsea and Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho who was impressed with his tackle against Bukayo Saka in the EURO 2020 final.

The Juventus captain and his teammates in the Italian national team came from a goal down to draw England 1-1 in the EURO 2020 final before going on to win on penalties after extra time.

But before the conclusion of the extra time, Bukayo Saka was making a nice run towards the Italian box before Giorgio Chiellini pulled the Arsenal man down.

Harry Kane and his teammates in the England national team protested as the referee ended up giving Giorgio Chiellini a yellow card for the tackle.

According to the report on tribal football, Jose Mourinho who worked as a pundit for the EURO 2020 stated clearly that the Italian players played their game well in the final.

Jose Mourinho's reaction

“What Chiellini did with Saka shows everything. He made his only mistake of the game, he lost the turn on the touchline. Saka was going: 'You are not going, you stay with me, the shirt is mine and you are not going.

“He knows what he is doing. This is a top defender and a very clever guy. I played Juventus with Manchester United a couple of seasons ago, and after the game at Old Trafford, I said something like: 'These two guys should go to University of Sports and give lectures on how to be a central defender.''

