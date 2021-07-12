An emerging report indicates that a civil unrest has erupted in the Gboko local government area of Benue state

Several properties including economic trees were destroyed during the dispute between Ipav and Yandev communities

At the time of filing this report, the Benue state police command was yet to make an official statement about the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gboko LGA, Benue state - About 30 houses, including several churches, were reportedly burnt down during a communal clash in the Gboko local government area of Benue state.

The Nation reported that the clash which was between Ipav and Yandev communities, began as a minor argument, but later snowballed into a full-blown confrontation that lasted from Saturday evening, July 10, to Sunday, July 11.

The Benue state government has condemned the clashes in Gboko LGA. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

Reason for the dispute

The publication stated that the dispute was triggered by a land dispute between Mbakpegh of Ipav and Mbatur of Yandev communities on the bank of a stream called Amboor.

The Sun newspapers reported that several economic trees like oranges, mangoes, and cashews were destroyed during the clash.

The state government has appealed to the feuding kinsmen to keep off the disputed land until the matter is resolved.

Governor Ortom backs ban on open grazing in southern Nigeria

In another news, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has described the decision of the Southern Governors Forum to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in the region as a bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the lingering crisis caused by armed herdsmen.

Governor Ortom's stance was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Terver Akase, on Tuesday, July 6.

The governor also lauded his counterparts in southern Nigeria for backing their May 11 Asaba declaration against open grazing with the resolve to legally prohibit nomadic cattle rearing.

Ortom calls on FG to arrest criminals threatening peace

Meanwhile, following the capture of Nnamdi Kanu, the federal government has been asked to also arrest members of armed Fulani groups for their attacks on farming communities.

The call was made by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state. According to him, the activities of the criminals are threatening Nigeria's food sufficiency.

He said this during the flag-off of the 2021 subsidized fertilizer sale at 50% per NPK 50kg bag from the initial twelve thousand Naira to Six thousand Naira, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Source: Legit.ng