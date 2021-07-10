Zlatan Ibile has eulogised Obama DMW at his candlelight event as he reeled out the good things the man has done for him

Among the several ways he showed kindness, the Lagos Anthem singer revealed he gave him money for clothes

At a point during his speech at the event, Zlatan said he is short of words in describing the magnanimity of the deceased

Popular Nigerian musician Zlatan Ibile has mourned late Obama DMW. What he said at the candlelight service held for him got people emotional.

The Offering Time crooner said Obama helped him a lot. In a video posted on Instagram by Yabaleftonline TV He revealed that it is still quite a shock to him that the man is gone.

The singer said Obama is a sweet guy. Photo source: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

He gave me money several times

Zlatan disclosed that Obama has given him money several times, adding that he once bought him clothes so he could look good and go for his shows.

He said that many people may see him as a 'hard guy' online, those who are close to him know he is "a very sweet person".

Watch the video below:

More on the candlelight event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Singer Davido who was away in the US landed in Nigeria in time to bid his late foremost and loyal personal assistant, Obama DMW, a final farewell.

On Friday, July 9, a candlelight procession was held in honour of the singer's late PA whose death was announced on Tuesday, June 29, after suffering heart failure. He died some hours after Davido left Nigeria for the US.

Legit.ng gathered that during the event, the singer who wore a somber face with swollen eyes could not even give a speech.

While the candlelight procession was ongoing, the DMW boss ensured that Obama's only son stayed by his side. Even when the boy was lagging behind, he waited for him to join him as they made the journey side by side with his security men guarding them.

Source: Legit.ng