British boxing champion Tyson Fury has contracted Coronavirus and won't be facing Deontay Wilder again this month

Deontay Wilder will feel disappointed with the latest development considering how prepared he has been for the clash

These two warriors have met two time before with Tyson Fury have perfect edge over his American opponent

The much anticipated trilogy fight billed for July 24 between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is now off after the British world boxing champion contracted deadly COVID-19.

American boxer Deontay Wilder and people in his camp will not be happy with this latest development as the battle is now set to be postponed until later October this year.

According to the report on UK Sun and GMS, Tyson Fury who has been training in the United States for the past few days started displaying symptoms and feeling it.

Assistant trainer Andy Lee, featherweight Isaac Lowe and former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker also returned positive test results from the camp of Tyson Fury.

As things stand presently, Deontay Wilder will now have to wait for a new date to be fixed for his fight against Tyson Fury with the hope of getting a revenge this time around.

The last time they met in 2020 which was a rematch, Tyson Fury was so superb knocking the American down in the seventh round.

However, Deontay Wilder was not satisfied with the result of the duel and activated the trilogy clause in their contract.

Meanwhile, there are also talks of Tyson Fury facing Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua which will be another big battle in the boxing industry.

Anthony Joshua has only lost one fight against Andy Ruiz in his professional boxing career.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how American boxer Deontay Wilder was slammed by Nigerian and British star Anthony Joshua who claimed that the Bronze Bomber is not in the category of elite fighters.

This latest attack by Anthony Joshua is coming with days to the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury which is expected to hold next month.

In their previous two meetings, Deontay Wilder failed to beat the British fighter which forced him to activate the trilogy clause.

Deontay Wilder accused Anthony Joshua and his team of not wanting to face him in a fight and making excuses.

Anthony Joshua will be facing Usyk in his next professional fight which will hold at the Spurs stadium on September 25.

