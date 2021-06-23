Anthony Joshua has warned American boxer Deontay Wilder to always watch his tongue before speaking out

The Nigerian boxer is responding to the statement Deontay Wilder made that him and his team are scared for a fight

Joshua stated emphatically that he is an elite fighter and not in the same category with American boxer Wilder

American boxer Deontay Wilder has been slammed by Nigerian and British star Anthony Joshua who claimed that the Bronze Bomber is not in the category of elite fighters.

This latest attack by Anthony Joshua is coming with days to the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury which is expected to hold next month.

In their previous two meetings, Deontay Wilder failed to beat the British fighter which forced him to activate the trilogy clause.

Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua showing fans his belt. Photo by David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Deontay Wilder accused Anthony Joshua and his team of not wanting to face him in a fight and making excuses.

According to the report on UK Sun and Sky Sports, Anthony Joshua warned Deontay Wilder to watch the words that come from his mouth.

"I'm an elite level fighter, not one of the tomato cans he's knocked out.

"He better watch what he's saying because when the day comes for me and him, I know what I'm capable of doing.

"He ain't an elite level fighter."

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua will be facing Usyk in his next professional fight which will hold at the Spurs stadium on September 25.

After this battle against Usyk, Anthony Joshua may be entering the ring again this year with fellow countryman Tyson Fury.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Anthony Joshua who is a Nigerian and British boxer defeated Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard on FIFA game using Premier League side Liverpool to beat the England international.

FIFA game is known to many players in the world as countless numbers of stars have this in their various houses and play with their friends and associates.

According to the report on Empire, Anthony Joshua blasted Liverpool's world-famous anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone after beating Jesse Lingard.

The report added that his action caught the attention of many Liverpool fans who were not happy with what the boxer did.

Jesse Lingard who played for West Ham United on loan last season from Manchester United was also said not to be pleased with Anthony Joshua's behavior.

Source: Legit