According to the presidency, the claim that President Buhari considered promoting Ibrahim Magu is a lie

The presidency made this submission known to Nigerians in a press statement on Thursday, July 8

Garba Shehu explained that the president does not and cannot get entangled in the affairs of the Police Service Commission

The presidency has reacted to claims that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to promote the former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to the office of police AIG.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, on Thursday, July 8, the presidency made it clear that the responsibility of promoting officers rests on the Police Service Commission, not on President Buhari, Channels TV reports.

Shehu insisted that Buhari has no hand at all in the elevation of police personnel in the country, Vanguard added.

Part of the statement read:

“As you can see, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken off from there, issuing one of those thoughtless press releases of theirs.

“President Buhari, or any Nigerian President for that matter, is not responsible for promotions in the Police. That is the business of the Police Service Commission."

Ibrahim Magu rejected as police commission promotes senior officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the name of Magu allegedly pencilled down for promotion had been dropped by the PSC.

Unconfirmed reports had earlier gone viral that Magu is to be promoted to the office of the AIG by the commission.

The commission on Thursday, July 8, declined to promote Magu, saying the elevation will be on hold till it gets clearance from the attorney-general of the federation and the inspector general of police.

The commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, July 8.

While Magu was rejected, the commission approved the promotion of 24 commissioners of police to the next rank of assistant inspectors general of police.

According to Ani, the decisions were taken at the commission’s 12th plenary meeting held on Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7 respectively.

