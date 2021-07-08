The minority speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Anyadike Nwosu, has been suspended over alleged unparliamentary conduct

Nwosu was suspended indefinitely along with five other members of the House on Thursday, July 8, by the speaker, Paul Emezim

According to the report, three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were among the suspended lawmakers

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Owerri, Imo - A report by The Punch indicates that there was uproar at the Imo state House of Assembly Complex in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday, July 8.

Legit.ng gathered that the pandemonium followed the suspension of the minority leader, Anyadike Nwosu, and five other lawmakers by the speaker of the House, Paul Emezim.

The administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has been in the last few months. Credit: Hope Uzodinma.

Source: Facebook

According to the report, in an emergency plenary held under tight security, the speaker suspended the lawmakers indefinitely for what he called “unparliamentary conduct.”

The speaker also suspended the immediate past majority leader, Uche Ogbuagu, (Ikeduru, APC), Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte- Uboma, APC), Kennedy Ibeh, (Obowo, APC), Philip Ejiogu,( Owerri North, PDP) and Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West, APC).

Speaker Emezim dissolves Imo Assembly's committee

The Nation also reports that Emezim dissolved all standing committees of the House and removed the chief whip, Authur Egwim, (Ideato North, APC) and replaced him with Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre, APC).

The development caused panic in the complex as the security aides to the speaker had to shoot into the air and guard Emezim, for him to make his way out of the premises, amidst protests.

One of the suspended lawmakers, Ibeh said:

“We got a message today from the clerk of the house that there would be an emergency meeting today (Thursday) having on Wednesday adjourned till July 14. We got to the complex by 10 am but we didn’t see the speaker. We kept waiting until when the speaker came and we moved into the chambers and signed the attendance register."

Ibe noted that the speaker said that the decision was taken at the executive session of the House, whereas there was no executive session.

A lawmaker, Onyemaechi Njoku, stood up on the special privileges rule of the House, but the speaker shut him down. I also rose to talk but he didn’t allow me to talk.

Ibeh also noted that talking about politics, he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the governor is the leader of the party in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Imo PDP Warns Uzodinma to Stop Blackmailing Ihedioha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Imo, Hope Uzodinma, was urged to face governance and stop his continued blackmail of the ex-governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

It was reported that Daily Sun reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed the imagined falling out between Ihedioha and the party over his purported u-turn on Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest.

The party said the ruling APC in the state was insensitive in the handling of the issues and affairs of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Source: Legit.ng