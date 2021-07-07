The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a warning message to Governor Hope Uzodinma

The party accused Uzodinma of blackmailing the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha over his comments on Nnamdi Kanu

According to the PDP publicity secretary in the state, Ogubundu Nwadike, there is no fallout between the party and Ihedioha as being speculated

Owerri, Imo - The governor of Imo, Hope Uzodinma, has been urged to face governance and stop his continued blackmail of the ex-governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

Daily Sun reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed the imagined falling out between Ihedioha and the party over his purported u-turn on Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest.

The Imo state chapter of the PDP has warned Governor Hope Uzodinma against blackmailing Ihedioha. Credit: Hope Uzodinma.

Legit.ng gathered that the party urged Imo people to disregard the latest stunt propaganda by the state government.

The party said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was insensitive in the handling of the issues and affairs of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

It added that it has deliberately refused to join issues on the lingering altercations between the APC and the IPOB and their leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Nation also reports that the PDP noted the decision by the APC to now involve it in the debacle can only be a diversionary distraction designed to divert the attention of the masses, albeit temporarily, from focusing on the streak of failure of the ruling party.

Blackmail that failed on arrival

In a statement issued on Monday, June 5, Ogubundu Nwadike, the PDP publicity secretary in the state, urged members of the public to disregard the clearly provocative propaganda and blackmail stunt by the APC government in the state.

The statement read:

"The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state has been drawn to a vexatious propaganda and blackmail article written by faceless authors, with the senseless title of: “Imo PDP falls out with Emeka Ihedioha over u-turn On Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest.”

"Imo PDP is very much aware that its leader in Imo state, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON has never had any relationship or dealings with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Talking about Ihedioha betraying Kanu is, therefore, irresponsible propaganda and blackmail that failed on arrival.

Ihedioha denies commending Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu's rearrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that an aide to the former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha, AIC Akwarandu said his boss did not issue any statement commending President Muhammadu Buhari over the arrest and extradition of Nnamdi Kanu.

Several media reports had claimed that Ihedioha said he was pleased with the rearrest of the IPOB leader.

Akwarandu stated that Nigerians in general and Imolites, in particular, should be wary of press statements issued in Ihedioha's name by agents of Uzodinma.

