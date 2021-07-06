The All Progressives Congress has won over some former members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the House of Representatives

The legislators explained how the crisis in their former party moved them to pledge their loyalty to the APC

Many politicians in Zamfara state have promised to move along with Governor Bello Matawalle to the ruling party

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was hit with another round of defections on Tuesday, July 6, after four members of the party in the House of Representatives moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation reported that the lawmakers who defected the APC represent constituencies in Zamfara state.

The number of APC members in the House of Reps has increased. Photo: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The lawmakers claimed that the crisis within the PDP in their state prompted them to defect to the ruling party.

The Reps members told the House during the plenary that the crisis in the PDP led to the dissolution of the state chapter by the national leadership of the party.

The legislators who defected to the APC include:

Bello Hassan Shinkafi Ahmed Bakura Ahmed Shehu Suleiman Gumi

The Punch reported that the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, read their letters of defection at the opening of the session of plenary.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Bello Matawalle justifies his defection to the APC

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Matawalle, on Monday, July 5, said he defected from opposition PDP to the APC for the benefit of Zamfara state.

Premium Times reported that Matawalle made the disclosure in a statement by media aide, Yusuf Idris, who said the governor had been enjoying support from President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC high command.

Speaking further, Idris revealed that the defection was also due to the upper hands the governor received on all matters concerning the state.

Governor Douye Diri denies planning to defect from PDP

In another report, Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state, has rejected the reported overtures by the APC in the state for him to leave the PDP.

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Kola Oredipe, declared his total commitment to the PDP, saying he is going nowhere.

He described the call for him to dump the PDP as unfortunate, provoking, and unwelcome.

Source: Legit