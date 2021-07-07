Some Nigerians have lost their lives as Boko Haram terrorists descended on Adamawa community

The community, Dabna, is not far from the hometown of the secretary to the federal government, Boss Mustapha

Meanwhile, the police and some other security outfits were said to have been quickly mobilised to the community

Another set of Nigerians have senselessly lost their lives after they were attacked by Boko Haram terrorists in Dabna, a farming community.

According to report, about 24 persons have been killed by the terrorists.

Dabna is reported to be about three kilometres away from Graha the hometown of the secretary to the federal government, Boss Mustapha, Channels TV reports.

The terrorists reportedly attacked the community early morning on Wednesday, July 7, shooting sporadically and setting houses and shops ablaze.

Witnesses claim the terrorists operated in the area until noon.

However, military sources claimed a joint security task force comprising of the Army, Airforce, and the police, wee drafted to the embattled community.

Nigerian troops neutralise Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

Meanwhile, troops on Monday, June 28, recorded a massive victory over Boko Haram insurgents who tried to launch an attack on the Forward Operation Base at Bula Yobe in Borno.

A press statement released by Nwachukwu revealed that the soldiers were assisted by personnel of the Air Component.

Nwachukwu noted that the soldiers were able to sustain the firefight and successfully killed about 12 of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

The troops also recovered one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 rifles.

Bandits contact with school authorities

Meanwhile, Reverend Yahaya Adamu Jangado, the proprietor of Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna, on Tuesday, July 6 said that the bandits called the school authorities to say that the students are in safe hands.

According to the proprietor, the bandits gave him the opportunity to speak with a couple of the students, adding that 121 of them are being held hostage.

The parents accused authorities in Kaduna and the federal government of not doing enough to protect their children.

