At least 12 insurgents of Boko Haram and ISWAP were killed by Nigerian soldiers on Monday, June 28

The gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai launched a counter-attack on the terrorists who were attempting to raid a military base in Borno

The soldiers recovered military vehicles and sophisticated ammunition while some insurgents fled with gunshot wounds

Borno - Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Monday, June 28, recorded a massive victory over Boko Haram insurgents who tried to launch an attack on the Forward Operation Base at Bula Yobe in Borno.

A press statement released by NA's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed that the soldiers were assisted by personnel of the Air Component, The Nation reports.

Nwachukwu noted that the soldiers were able to sustain the firefight and successfully killed about 12 of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

The troops also recovered one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 rifles.

However, the gun battle led to the death of two soldiers while others who were wounded have been rushed to a medical facility for medical attention.

Part of the statement read:

"The general area within FOB Bula Yobe is cool and calm under the control of troops of the battalion. Further exploitation by the resilient troops is ongoing.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya has lauded the Land troops and the Air Component for their synergy and quick response, which is in tandem with the ongoing rejigging of the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East. He charged the troops to maintain the tempo and vehemently hold their ground, to deny the terrorists freedom of action."

Soldiers Intercept 73 Young Men in 5 Trucks Travelling to Imo State With 47 Motorcycles

Meanwhile, Soldiers of 72 Special Force Brigade, Nigeria Army, Makurdi on Monday night, June 14 intercepted 73 young men from Nasarawa state on their way to Imo.

The able-bodied young men who were loaded in five trucks were intercepted at Agan Toll Gate, Makurdi by the military working on a security report.

Also seen with the young men were 47 Bajaj motorcycles. The trucks were said to be conveying some minerals from Plateau state to a Port Harcourt-based company.

