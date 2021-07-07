Robbers were seen jumping out of a Neiman Marcus store in San Francisco, US carrying designer bags as they escaped

They got into three awaiting cars, which drove off immediately with people watching on

The incident is said to be one of many experienced in the city lately, leading some stores to shut down

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A number of thieves were captured on camera while running out of a store where they had stolen several designer bags.

The incident took place in a Neiman Marcus store in San Francisco, US, where the suspect run out of the store before jumping into three awaiting cars.

The thieves were quite a number and got in the waiting cars immediately. Photo: @DionLimTV.

Source: UGC

The police have stepped in

According to CNN, the Francisco Police Department has started to investigate the case to identify the robbers.

The video was taken by witnesses who watched the incident, and one could see the thieves jumping out the door with hoodies and coverings on their faces. Watch it here.

It seems all planned

They went different ways to jump into three cars, one white and two black, parked outside and sped off.

According to police, no suspect had been found yet regarding the incident on Monday, July 5.

This is, however, not the first nor last incident to be reported in the city, which has experienced several crime incidents lately, according to ABC 7.

Some of the high-end stores in San Francisco are shutting down due to an increase in crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another set tapped by CCTV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video emerged in which seven armed robbers could be seen scaling a fence and breaking into homes to rob occupants.

It added that the men, who were armed with machetes, were captured by a Closed Circuit Television.

Some reports claimed the incident happened in Abuja on Saturday, May 16, while others said it happened in Yola, Adamawa state.

After the robbery incident, there was blood on the floor of the compound, which indicated that the victims were injured in the course of the robbery.

Source: Legit