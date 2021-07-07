...Throws out Gbadamosi's appeal

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)’s the suit which sought to disqualify Senator Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District.

It upheld the argument of Kemi Pinheiro, (SAN) for Abiru and Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) for APC that the appeal lacked merit.

The apex court also awarded cost of N1million against the appellants – the PDP and its candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi – and in favour of each of the respondents, Abiru and the APC.

Justice Adamu Jauro wrote the lead judgement.

APC chieftain Abiru won the last December 5 senatorial bye-election by a landslide, polling 89,204 votes against Gbadamosi’s 11,257 votes.

