During the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, July 7, President Muhammadu Buhari decorated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major-General Farouk Yahaya.

The decoration ceremony was supervised by President Buhari assisted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at State House, Abuja.

Speaking on the achievements of his office since his appointment, COAS Yahaya stated that under his leadership, Nigerian troops have neutralised many bandits and will maintain the good work.

He said:

“Many of them (bandits and criminal elements) have been sent to God to answer for their crimes, and we will continue to do that.”

