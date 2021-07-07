Friends of embattled Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha have come together to crowdfund expenses of his legal fees

A GoFundMe account with a target of €50,000 (over N20 million) was opened on behalf of the movie star

However, the development has been received with massive backlash from members of the online community

Embattled Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, was released on bail some weeks ago but the actor still needs a staggering amount of money to foot his legal expenses.

In light of this, a friend of the actor identified as Oladele Matti, who resides in Dublin, Ireland, decided to initiate a GoFundMe account with a €50,000 (over N20 million) target for him, Punch reports.

Outrage greets GoFundMe account for Baba Ijesha.

Source: Instagram

However, the crowdfunding project titled ‘Help Olanrewaju Omiyinka with Legal Costs’ has fetched massive backlash from members of the online community and fans of Nollywood, according to PM News.

A screenshot showing the progress of the fundraiser has now surfaced online.

Check it out below:

Nigerians kick against GoFundMe for Baba Ijesha

Members of the internet community who came across the donation link could not help but kick against the development.

Read comments sighted online below:

ouchcleo said:

"The impunity in this country ehh. I wonder how we got here."

talkabouteunice_ said:

"God!!! these people keep doing more annoying stuff everyday."

ebeowo_closet said:

"As a guy am really disappointed with what am seeing here."

ebun_diene said:

"Oh my, i'm for real ashamed of my fellow citizens."

eni_akinz said:

"Is this a joke?…...pls tell me it's a joke!!"

queenevaristus said:

"They can’t be serious."

Netizens drag Yomi Fabiyi over Baba Ijesha movie

