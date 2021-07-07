The idea of introducing school uniforms in the Niger Delta University seems outrageous for students of the Bayelsa state-owned school

Rejecting the planned move, many students of NDU have embarked on a massive protest on campus

The students are called on the state government to halt the proposal which they have termed as unacceptable

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In outright opposition to the plan to introduce school uniforms in the Niger Delta University (NDU), students of the school in Bayelsa began a serious protest on Tuesday, July 6.

Daily Trust reports that not less than 20,000 students of NDU who staged a march within the school's campus called on Governor Duoye Diri to intervene.

The unforms, according to the school, will curb indecent dressing (Photo: Niger Delta University)

Source: Facebook

According to the students, the issue of the uniform (which they are expected to buy) is proof of highhandedness on the part of the institution's management.

The students, therefore, called on the state government to quickly sack the vice-chancellor, Professor Samuel Edoumiekumo.

One of the protesters told newsmen:

“Introduction of school uniforms was a sign of high-handedness by the school management and open display of tyranny."

Explaining its reason for the planned move, the school authority noted that rampant indecent dressing by female students necessitated the consideration of introducing school uniforms on campus.

Vanguard quotes Ingezi Idoni, the public relations officer of the institution, as saying:

“The decision was to extend the dress code to other faculty. In recent times we have witnessed shabby dressing from some students and a situation where some unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists walked into the school and shot a student dead. It will curb insecurity and promote descent dressing among students.”

Lagos Assembly plans laws to establish 2 universities

Meanwhile, two bills seeking the establishment of two tertiary institutions, a University of Education and a University of Science and Technology, in Lagos were deliberated upon at the state House of Assembly on Thursday, July 1.

A statement made available to Legit.ng by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa's chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, said the bills, having scaled its second reading on the floor of the House, were committed to the committee on Education (tertiary) for submission of the report in two weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1) argued that the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the university of Education, Lagos (UNEDLAG) was important as he suggested that it should also have provision for pre-degree programmes.

Source: Legit