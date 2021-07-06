Unidentified assailants during the fourth of July weekend shot no fewer than 150 people dead in a fresh mass shooting incident

Many people were also injured in the ugly incident in major cities across the country where the shootings took place

According to reports, at least 400 shootings occurred over the three-day holiday weekend

USA - The United States of America has again witnessed another incident of mass shooting over the fourth of July weekend in major cities across the country.

CNN citing data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive revealed at least 150 people were shot dead while several others were injured in the chaos trailing the incident.

150 people were shot dead in at least 400 acts of gun violence across America. Photo credit: Spencer Platt

It was gathered that the number of shooting incidents and victims took place from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4. The death toll at the time of this report is still evolving.

There were 26 victims from 21 shootings during the three-day holiday weekend in New York according to a report by NY Post.

The data showed several mass shootings took place in Norfolk, Virginia, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mass shooting in America as gunman kills 8, takes his own life

Earlier, a yet-to-be-identified shooter shot eight people dead while several others were injured on Thursday night, April 15, at a facility belonging to FedEx, a multinational delivery services company, in Indianapolis.

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett confirmed the death of the eight people whose identities are yet to be revealed at the time of filing this piece.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected shooter appeared to have also killed himself.

US gun violence: Keyamo tells Nigerians to stop ethnicising insecurity

Meanwhile, following the latest mass shooting in the United States of America, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has stressed the need for Nigerians to understand that insecurity is a global phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to Keyamo's post with many people telling the minister not to compare the two countries.

@ressotelli wrote:

"Let's stop deviations. All I know is my Nigeria. USA is not Nigeria, let's just face what is facing us here at home and not creating avenue for excuses sir."

