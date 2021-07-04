Luck has smiled on a Nigerian man Stanley Ogieriakhi who had returned to the country from Libya

The 40-year-old returned to his motherland blind and helpless until he was stunned by a kind-hearted fellow

The good Samaritan changed the story of the blind man as he got him a nicely furnished apartment

A Nigerian man who was once considered helpless has been uplifted by a stranger.

40-year-old Stanley Ogieriakhi had returned to the country from Libya with nothing to show for it.

Help came Stanley's way through a kind-hearted fellow

But after his exclusive interview with Legit TV, someone offered to help him and got him a nice apartment.

Reacting to the gesture, an excited Stanley said he now knows the beauty of sleep.

"Now, I know that sleep is sweet."

Nigerians react to Stanley's new apartment

Nigerians prayed and praised the doer of the kind deed.

Omotunde Aramide reacted:

"God bless the givers Amen your Generation will not know sorrow nor shame and poverty Amen thanks so much."

Agba Victor Jr wrote:

"My daily prayers is that if God bless me I will bless people

"Because blessing come from God alone."

Oluwapamilerin John Bamidele commented:

"I pray they find something to do to restore his vision and the eyes still look like something they can still help him to fix."

Irene Donald Usunobun remarked:

"Almighty God pls bless the people that contributed to the welfare of the man."

