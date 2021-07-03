The Zamfara state police command has arrested Anka Bashir, a SSS 1 pupil of the Federal Government College for parading himself as bandits' leader

Bashir reportedly called the principal of the school and threatened her to pay a sum of N3million to avoid kidnapping his students

Husaini Rabiu, the Zamfara state commissioner of police, said on Friday, July 2, that the suspect was arrested based on the information given by the principal

Gusau, Zamfara - A Senior Secondary School (SSS) 1 pupil of the Federal Government College, Anka, Tukur Bashir, has been arrested by the Zamfara state police command over bandit activities.

The Punch reports that Bashir allegedly paraded himself as a bandit leader in order to swindle the principal of the college out of N3m.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has vowed to deal with bandits in the state. Credit: Bello Matawalle.

Legit.ng gathered that the suspect reportedly called the principal on the phone, telling her that he was a bandits’ leader.

Nigerian Tribune also noted that Bashir demanded that the principal pay N3m otherwise he and his gang members would come to the school and kidnap pupils.

How we arrested suspect Anka Bashir

The state commissioner of police, Husaini Rabiu, disclosed this on Friday, July 2, adding that Bashir had been arrested.

He said:

“On July 1, 2021, the principal of Federal Government College, Anka, reported to the DPO (Divisional Police Officer), Anka division that an unknown person called her and demanded the sum of N3m or would storm the school and attack the students.

“On receipt of the complaint, police swung into action and arrested one Tukur Bashir in the Bakura local government area of the state. On interrogation, the suspect was found to be an SS1 student of the school.”

According to the CP, the investigation was ongoing to arrest other members of his gang for prosecution.

