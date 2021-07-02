The latest episode of the Lockdown reunion saw Praise expressing his disappointment that Neo nominated him for eviction

Praise said he didn't want to believe that Tolani nominated him for eviction because he didn't eat her rice

The father of one also noted that Ozo nominated him because he saw him as a finalist while Nengi was just being strategic

Lockdown star Praise does not seem to be angry at some of the people who nominated him for eviction, he is, however, disappointed at one of them.

Ozo, Nengi, Tolani Baj, and Neo nominated Praise for eviction and saved their friends.

Neo explains why he nominated Praise for eviction. Photos: @itzpraise, @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

Neo explains his side of the story

Speaking about the matter, Praise said he didn't believe that Neo could put him up for eviction.

Telling his own side of the story, Neo stated that he nominated Praise because he believed he was loved by other housemates and they would save him.

According to him, he decided to save his woman Vee. Neo also saved Trikky Tee because he had been put up for eviction many times and he believed that he deserved to be in the house.

Neo noted that he didn't have anything against Praise.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Neo's explanation

josomiriam:

"Neo makes me cringe..never owns up...always trying to lie."

de_earl1_:

"Neo actually saw Praise as a threat. Praise was vocal like him. He did not like it."

symply__glory__:

"Neo is not a liar just say you don’t like him and stop calling him a liar, he is saying the truth we all know that prince fake that tears Just to get pity vote that week."

ama_kubby:

"Praise I like that guy sha... see how told Neo the truth."

monique__one:

"It's the way people say they are lying though. Somebody gives a reason for what he did and you say no, it's not true. Are you in his mind?"

kisu_bae:

"This is a game and someone has to leave for another to win. Why are these housemates, their fan, and Ebuka making it look like those that nominated their friends are bad/evil. Y’all can’t win after all."

Neo celebrates his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vee showered love on her man on his special day.

The reality star also shared photos of Neo's room which was beautifully decorated with colourful balloons. Vee treated her man to a light but sumptuous breakfast.

According to her, the thing about them is that they are going to eat. The reality star also got Neo a beautiful cake to mark his big day.

