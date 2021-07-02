Samuel Karanja grabbed headlines earlier this year when he showed the world the burial place which he built for himself

The 74-year-old now has a customised coffin which he said will be used on the day of his burial

On the grey coffin, his nickname Kumenya is engraved and it also has wheels to ease its movement on the day of his funeral

A man who had built a rather fancy burial site and also wrote a eulogy ahead of his burial has now ordered a customised coffin in preparation for the day he will breathe his last.

Samuel Karanja alias Kumenya mesmerised the world earlier this year after building his own burial site. This is to make things easier for his family when he passes away.

Samuel Karanja's customised coffin bears his nickname on its exterior. Photo: Victor Karanja.

And now, his family will neither worry about his coffin when the 74-year-old passes on as he ordered a customised coffin that does not have a mirror for viewing the body like a typical casket.

His alias, Kumenya which when loosely translated means "to know" is inscribed on the grey casket which also has wheels for ease of movement on the day of his funeral.

Transportation of casket

Now, if you think his customised coffin is bizarre, wait until you hear this, it will be transported home with his body locked up inside, as a rehearsal for his burial.

Speaking to TV47, Kumenya said he already has a vehicle on standby which will ferry him home while he is inside the casket so that he can "feel the journey" while he is locked up in the box.

"When we get home, I have already paid people who will carry me to my already prepared grave and wheel me in and lock as a rehearsal of how my funeral will go down," he said.

He also reiterated the eulogy drafts are ready and will be used on the d-day because no one knows his story like him.

Burial site

As earlier reported, the elderly man said he had also taken the liberty to write his own eulogy which he expects to be read during the funeral ceremony because nobody knows him better than himself.

Karanja built a rather fancy burial site which is a single-room cave-like structure made of stones and has a metallic door.

On its exterior, it is surrounded by flowers and for that, his family is also under strict instructions not to carry a single flower during his burial.

The man also ordered that he will only be covered with soil and moreover, he will not need a cross.

He also printed the picture that will be placed on his coffin. Some reports indicated he often spends some time in his afterlife home, sleeping on the floor.

