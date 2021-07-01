Tyson Fury will be facing American boxer Deontay Wilder in what is expected to be a tough trilogy

The British boxer won the last time they faced which forced Deontay Wilder to activate the trilogy clause

As things stand, Tyson Fury may have to have Nigerian boxer Efe Ajagba who will be entering the ring this month with Sanchez

British world boxing champion Tyson Fury could be facing Nigerian boxer Efe Ajagba after his coming fight against American fighter Deontay Wilder which will be a tough battle.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have met two times before with the British boxer recording super win over his opponent the last time they faced.

The 32-year-old has been saying that he is ready for his next fight against Wilder claiming that the American boxer would not enter the 8th round in their coming battle.

However, should Tyson Fury go on to win the battle against Deontay Wilder, then he may be facing Efe Ajagba who has a duel against Frank Sanchez next month.

The coming battle between Efe Ajagba and Sanchez will be staged on July 24.

According to the report on Sky Sports, Efe Ajagba who is ranked number 9th explained that he has been waiting for months for his coming fight against Frank Sanchez.

"I have been patiently waiting for this opportunity to showcase my skills.

"My fans and critics can expect to see more jabs, head movement, footwork and power in both hands against Frank Sánchez.

"July 24 is going to be a special night for 'The One and Only' Efe Ajagba."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how American boxer Deontay Wilder was slammed by Nigerian and British star Anthony Joshua who claimed that the Bronze Bomber is not in the category of elite fighters.

This latest attack by Anthony Joshua is coming with days to the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury which is expected to hold next month.

In their previous two meetings, Deontay Wilder failed to beat the British fighter which forced him to activate the trilogy clause.

Deontay Wilder accused Anthony Joshua and his team of not wanting to face him in a fight and making excuses.

Anthony Joshua will be facing Usyk in his next professional fight which will hold at the Spurs stadium on September 25.

After this battle against Usyk, Anthony Joshua may be entering the ring again this year with fellow countryman Tyson Fury.

