Public school teachers gathered in Ilorin over decisions affecting their pay and daily survival

Protesters spoke out as attention shifted to the union leadership and its silence

Differing accounts followed the protest, deepening debates within Kwara’s education sector

Tension flared in Ilorin on Tuesday as dozens of public school teachers in Kwara state staged a protest over their exclusion from the 30% peculiar salary allowance recently approved for other categories of state workers.

Legit.ng gathered that the aggrieved teachers converged on the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Kwara State chapter office, located along Asa Dam Road, where they sang solidarity songs to express their frustration, hardship, and neglect by the state government.

During the protest, the teachers displayed placards with messages reflecting their economic struggles, including: “We are surviving on loans.”

One of the protesters, Olayinka (full name withheld for safety reasons), said the demonstration was directed not only at the government but also at the leadership of the teachers’ union.

“We're protesting against the Kwara NUT leadership for their inaction and complacency. Most especially, the exclusion of teachers from the 30% peculiar allowance which has been paid to other state workers, but teachers were exempted,” Olayinka told Legit.ng.

Another teacher who spoke with Legit.ng said the situation had placed teachers at a disadvantage compared to other civil servants in the state.

“Yes that we heard it has been approved, but without the inclusion of teachers in the 30% peculiar allowance, the teachers will earn less than other civil servants in the state. Compare 27% versus 30 percent.”

The teacher further explained that the 27% allowance being referenced was not new, stressing that it was already a statutory entitlement.

“Exactly, and that 27% percent is the statutory right for every teacher, which has been implemented for teachers in other states since 2018. The 27% will be implemented by January, where others got their 30% this December.”

NUT disowns protest

When contacted for a reaction, the NUT Kwara state leadership distanced itself from the protest, warning that it neither authorised nor endorsed the action.

In a statement issued by the union, signed by Comrade Yusuf Wahab Agboola, State Chairman, and MONI Mike Modesty Itua, Deputy Secretary-General, the NUT leadership said:

“This is to inform the general public that the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Kwara State Wing and its leadership have not ordered/authorised/directed public school teachers in the State or any other persons or group, to embark on protest(s) against any institution, individuals, or the government of Kwara State in any guise.”

The union further cautioned that anyone protesting in the name of teachers was doing so without its backing.

“Arising from the above, anyone or group that goes on a public protest in Kwara State in the toga of representing the public school teachers in the State does so at their own peril.”

The statement also directed teachers to stay away from protests and praised the state government for approving teacher-related allowances.

“Finally, the NUT Kwara State Wing sincerely appreciates the Government of Kwara State under the leadership of Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for the thoughtful approval of Teachers Specific Allowances (TSA) of 27.5% and 21% respectively in fulfillment of the Union's demand.”

