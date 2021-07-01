Some daredevil terrorists have been dispatched to meed their makers by Nigerian troops in Borno state

Also, the military rescued 55 people from the terrorists between June 18-30 according to the Defence Headquarters

Also, 44 AK 47 rifles, 2 PKT, 7 Ant Aircraft guns, 7 gun trucks, several ammunition of different calibre were recovered from them

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have killed 73 Boko Haram Terrorists and rescued 55 victims in Borno state.

This was disclosed by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) through the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko, Leadership Newspaper reports.

According to him, troops conducted ambush operations, clearance operetions as well as responded to distress calls, repelled terrorist attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations, Guardian Newspaper added.

He added that troops consistently struck BHT/ISWAP strongholds throughout the theatre of operation.

He said:

“A total of 73 BHT were killed with 44 AK 47 rifles, 2 PKT, 7 Ant Aircraft guns, 7 gun trucks, several ammunition of different calibre as well as weapon cleaning materials, clothing, blankets, foodstuffs, vehicles, generators, IED materials, religious scripts and other items were recovered in the process."

Counter-insurgency war in northeast

In another report, the Nigerian Army disclosed that it wants to conclude the counter-insurgency operations in the north-eastern parts of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Farouk Yahaya, made the statement on Saturday, June 26, during his visit to troops on the frontlines in Yobe state.

The army boss stated that the military would move on to other engagements when it ends insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast region.

Army dismisses Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s allegation

In another news, the Nigerian Army has dismissed Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s allegation that its personnel were colluding with bandits terrorising the northern part of the country.

Army's spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Nigerian Army remained a symbol of national unity that has discharged its constitutional responsibilities in the most professional manner in line with global best practices.

He stated that army personnel had always adhered to the rules of engagement and protection of the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

Gumi, a respected Islamic cleric, had made the allegations when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV.

