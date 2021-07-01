The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has told the 2023 governorship aspirant in the state to allow him to complete his tenure

Governor Wike also advised the aspirants on the LGA they should prioritise to win guber elections in the south-south state

The prominent PDP chieftain gave the advice at the unveiling of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in the Obio/Akpor local council

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Obio/Akpor LGA - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has told those who want to succeed him in 2023 to be patient and allow him to finish his tenure.

The Guardian reported that the governor told the unnamed governorship aspirants to learn how to curry the favour of voters in Ward 9 of Obio/Akpor Council to benefit from their role during elections.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged governorship aspirants in 2023 to allow him finish his tenure. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

According to Wike, the ward always produces the highest number of votes in the south-south state.

The Rivers state governor stated this on Wednesday, June 30, at the unveiling of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in Obio/Akpor local government area, his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said.

His words:

“For all of you queuing up for the governorship position should hold on and let me finish my tenure. Allow my community to finish its turn."

Governor Wike said the aspirants can set their agenda if they eventually win, reiterating that they should allow him to "enjoy" his "time in office", The News Nigeria also stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Vote APC out in 2023 - Wike tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has urged Nigerians to vote the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

The governor made the appeal on Tuesday, June 1, in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state, alleging that the APC administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has led Nigeria to a state of hopelessness.

He warned Nigerians never to fall into the lies of the ruling party as the 2023 general election approaches.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Wike accuses APC of coercing PDP governors to defect

In another related news, Governor Wike has expressed his displeasure over the defection of some PDP governors to the APC.

Wike also alleged that the APC-led federal government is using coercion to get PDP governors into its fold.

Speaking for himself, Wike vowed that he will never join the ruling party even if Rivers remains the only PDP state in Nigeria eventually.

Source: Legit Nigeria