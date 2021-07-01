Ex-housemates recently got the opportunity to talk about Prince and what seemed to be a weakness when he did not win a game

Vee stated that she saw it as a problem and decided to use it against him because they were in the Big Brother house

The reality TV stars also shared who they thought were fake housemates and the names that came up the most were Lucy and Kaisha

At the recent episode of the reunion show, ex-housemates reacted to a claim that they ganged up against Prince.

According to Vee, nobody ganged up against him, however, there were whispers about his attitude to losing a task.

Prince says he does not care if the ex-housemates see him as being competitive. Photos: @princenelseonenwerem, @big.brothernaija21

Source: Instagram

Vee noted that Prince reacted every time he lost. Noting it was strange to her, she also said it looked like a weakness on his part.

Did Vee try to sabotage Prince?

According to Vee, since it was Big Brother's house, she decided to use Prince's weakness against him.

Prince replied by asking Vee if she admitted to trying to sabotage him.

At this point, the other ex-housemates reacted and told Prince that nobody tried to sabotage him.

Still on the matter, Nengi said the only problem she had with Prince was his statement on how it is not anybody's business as he's permitted to cry if he lost.

Noting that the attitude was wrong, Nengi recalled the Pepsi task they lost and how Prince blamed her for the loss.

Watch the ex-housemates speak below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians also complained about Prince's attitude to losing.

teeto_olayeni:

"Prince sucked out the joy from the rest of the housemates. People who won couldn’t celebrate because someone was sulking somewhere."

blessingobah:

"Prince needs to unwind, he takes things too serious & looks tensed up. Life is not sweet nor fun making /keeping enemies. Let love lead."

junix_loveth:

"Too Competitive can sometimes be a problem. it's draining and breeds room for jealousy."

odionizure:

"Prince didn’t show maturity tonight. Too sensitive."

Prince talks about Tbaj's birthday request

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolani Baj had accused Prince of going all out for Dorathy's birthday which came up earlier than hers.

Telling his own side of the story, Prince explained that during Tbaj’s birthday, he explained to her that he doesn’t know how to give gifts and as such she should tell him what she wants.

Prince claimed that Tbaj simply requested the sum of N1 million from him.

To sum up his explanation, the young man made it clear that there is no relationship between him and Tbaj.

Source: Legit.ng