A young Nigerian lady who recently marked her birthday has stunned the internet with a surprise she got from a friend

Nwangwu Uchechi shared on LinkedIn the note a female friend had written her which was accompanied with gifts

Uchechi who wasn't obviously expecting the note said she and the lady had not been on talking terms

A Nigerian lady who celebrated her birthday recently has shared something interesting she got on the occasion.

Nwangwu Uchechi shared on LinkedIn the touching note a female friend she was not on talking terms with had written her.

The touching note from Amarachi came with gifts Photo Credit: Nwangwu Uchechi

Uchechi said the handwritten note came with gifts.

According to her, it was the lady's way of making peace and apologizing.

The contents of the handwritten note

The note which was penned by one Achara Amarachi reads:

"I call you 'Uche Nwere way,' a name peculiar to you from me because

"You are strong lady who despite odds and setbacks will always find a working solution to solve her problems

"A lady who remains positive about life and all her experiences

"A lady who has designed the skies with her own beautiful colours

"Happy birthday Uche!!!

"God bless you for all you do

"May you always find peace, happiness, prosperity, good health and above all God's guidnace in all you do.. Amen."

Shiv Kumar said:

"Really great ... I appreciate ... You deserve for the things ... All the best .."

Ogbonna Steven Ekeghe wrote:

"I appreciate your act of kindness."

Man finds inspiring note attached to his file

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had stirred reactions as he shared the inspiring note that was attached to his missing file.

Benkingsley with the Twitter handle @Benking452 said he forgot his file at a place he wrote a professional exam and went back for it some days later.

The note read:

"Those who strive to reach the end of the tunnel will see the light. You're going to see the light too. Keep pushing. You're a star."

Benkingsley said he left the building in tears and more hopeful and joyful.

His post read in part:

"Been a long I was told this. Thanks to whosoever that wrote this to me. God bless you."

