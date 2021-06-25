A Nigerian woman who is physically challenged has been celebrated on social media over her recent academic feat

Ejim Judith announced that she is a medical doctor on social media with adorable photos in a medical outfit

The lady on a wheelchair urged people not to be discouraged by their disability stressing that God sees beyond the wheels

A Nigerian female student has celebrated finishing her undergraduate program and shared her excitement on social media.

Ejim Judith who uses a wheelchair finally finished medical school and is now a doctor.

Judith said God sees one's will and not the wheels Photo Credit: Ejim Judith

Sharing a beautiful photoshoot in a medical outfit on her Facebook page, the lady stated that she overcame and appreciated God for making it possible.

God sees the will not the wheels

Judith also attributed her success to her courage and determination. She added that God sees the will and not the wheel.

She wrote:

"God did it, he sees the WILL not the WHEEL.

"The human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no disability can steal away. Therefore, don't let your spirit be disabled. Thank you Lord for the battles you brought me over. Congratulations to the newest doctor in a wheelchair. Dr Ejim Chinazom Judith.MBBS.Nig.

"I overcame."

Social media users flooded her comment section with well wishes and thoughts.

Abonyi Ekene wrote:

"Judith! Judith!! Oh,God! A billion times congratulations to you NNE. You are a winner. Cheers to everything good NNE."

Grace Ali said:

"Indeed you have conquer your disability and I'm so happy for you. More wins in life in Jesus name."

Emperor-Chibunna Okebaram commented:

"The very first day I saw u, I saw courage, I saw doggedness and undiluted determination. I'm not surprised u made. U are a true definition of STRONG WOMAN with solid willpower. I Celebrate u big time. Congratx Dear, for this great feat."

Judith Chioma remarked:

"Wow! Congratulations my namesake. Indeed God sees the will not the wheel, I love this word."

Source: Legit