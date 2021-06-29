Governor Nasir El-Rufai said he has informed President Buhari on the rightsizing policy of his administration

The Kaduna state government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have disagreed over the rightsizing policy

El-Rufai, however, lamented that the NLC described the transfer of one KDSG employee to Birnin-Gwari LGA as victimisation

Kaduna, Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna state governor, said he had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on his administration’s rightsizing policy.

Daily Trust reports that the policy has put the governor at loggerheads with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Legit.ng gathered that El-Rufai also clarified that the state executive council had not approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by government representatives at the May 20 conciliation meeting with the NLC.

He said the government representatives had made it clear at the meeting that whatever they signed required the approval of the state executive council, adding that he had informed the federal minister of labour on the position.

I will seek accountability for NLC's actions

The Nation reports that a statement issued by Governor El-Rufai’s special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, stated that it would seek accountability for NLC’s actions in the state by setting up a judicial commission of inquiry to look into the May 2021 strike action.

Adekeye said El-Rufai had assured President Buhari that his administration was determined not to allow a repeat of the pains, economic losses and the restraints of freedom that the NLC inflicted on the people of the state.

Speaking on NLC’s renewed threat of strike action, the governor said the union had demonstrated that it did not believe in equality among its own members by describing the transfer of one of the government’s employees to a place where other civil servants were serving as victimisation.

Governor El-Rufai sacks protesting workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Kaduna state government on Tuesday, May 18, announced its resolve to immediately dismiss all civil servants who took part in the recent strike action in the state.

It was reported that the decision which came through the ministry of health in the state specifically affected nurses on level 14.

The government threatened that the same punishment will be mete to all academic staff of KASU who fails to report for work.

