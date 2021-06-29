Nigerian Man Whose Mum Sold Wrappers to Send Him to School Thanks Her in 12 Languages, Many React
- A grateful Nigerian man has taken to social media to shower encomiums on his mum for her sacrifices towards his academic pursuit
- In a touching LinkedIn post, he recalled how she had sold ornaments and wrappers to fund his education
- The movie actor described his mum as his girlfriend and promised his endless love, cash to the woman
A Nigerian man has celebrated his mother on social media for being the reason behind his academic success.
Emmy Williams shared on LinkedIn that he almost gave up on his undergraduate studies at University of Benin (UNIBEN) but for encouraging words from his mother who vowed to see him finish against all odds.
Emmy who is a movie actor said his mother sold her ornaments and wrappers to fund his studies.
The 2018 graduate of microbiology bemoaned his failure to achieve the first-class result he promised his mother.
He praised her in 12 languages
Emmy went on to say thank you in 12 languages namely in Chinese, Yoruba, Spanish and so forth and shared a picture of her.
His post read in part:
"When I first gained admission into the University of Benin to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology, I could remember there was no dime in the house. I couldn't even afford the ₦3,000 needed for the purchase of record file, let alone pay the ₦45,000 acceptance fee. I was about giving up, but your words struck me like a thunderbolt. Beating your right hand on your chest, you said...
"Emmanuel, as long as I still have the breath of God in my nostrils, I have vowed to God that you'll graduate from this same UNIBEN. Mark my words, na me talk am!"
"You sold your golden ornaments and Wrappers to train me.
"Momma you kept to your words!"
Social media users joined him in celebrating his beloved mum
Babajide Idris wrote:
"She is a super hero mum and God bless her. Mothers are amazing."
Chukwuemeka Nwankwo commented:
"I feel you brother. Dad's are wonderful, but Mums are just extraordinary."
Oluwajimi Ogboji said:
"Love this! God bless you both."
Chiedozi Onyenakuchi reacted:
"Congrats bro! Just the beginning."
Man celebrates mum who sold bread to send him to school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male corps member had worn his khaki on his mother as he appreciated her selfless sacrifices that saw him through school.
In the touching post he made, the young man said though, the mum didn't go to school, she vowed that all her kids must finish school and sold bread to fund their education.
The Imo State University (IMSU) graduate whose real name is Akunna Chimezie Miracle told Legit.ng that not going to school was not a personal decision his mum took.
According to him, the paucity of funds at that time meant she stopped schooling at primary 6.
Source: Legit