A Nigerian man who is disabled has said that he chose to be a petty roadside trader to a beggar despite his huge challenges

Odedele who has two kids and a wife to feed revealed that he relocated his family to his brother's place in Ibadan

The Ede indigene asked Nigerians to help him, saying he would use whatever sum he is given to start a business

A physically challenged man, Issa Odedele, has shown great dignity in labour. In an interview with Yayi TV, the man said he sells bottled water and different kinds of soft drinks to survive.

He revealed that he does that because he does not want to beg. The father of two kids who is from Ede said he shares an apartment with many people in Lagos state.

The man said he would rather make money than turn a street beggar. Photo source: @yayi_tv

I need help to start a better business

Odedele said he has been in the business for three years. To lighten his financial burden, he revealed his wife and two kids are staying in Ibadan with his brother.

The man cried out for help, asking people to support him however they can. He said he really dislikes street begging and he would love to start a business.

To show that his video was not posted online to scam people, the father of two mentioned that he asked Yayi TV to share his story with its online followers.

Watch his video below:

Another Nigerian struggled on the streets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Promise Emmanuel's plight began when he was sent out of his father's house by his stepmother.

Since then, life has been a lonely ride for the young boy who now sleeps on the streets and begs people for money to survive on Calabar streets.

Emmanuel said that he has been on the streets for two years alongside other boys facing similar challenges.

According to him, his father married another wife after his mother walked out of the marriage, leaving him behind under the watch of a heartless step mum.

