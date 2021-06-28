It is funny and rather alarming that some Nigerians still believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead

In fact, a lot of such citizens who hold on to this notion go ahead to claim that the president was replaced with a Sudanese

Olusegun Obasanjo, reacting to this, said this is the work of the wrong use of social media in Nigeria

A former Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo, has once again reacted to unverified and false claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Obasanjo said he was asked by a top federal government official to help him with confirmation on the reports which went viral on social media.

The former president wondered how, if at all it was true, someone like Buhari will die and the development will be kept a secret, Sahara Reporters reports.

He said it is even appalling that some persons on social media believe and propagate the fake news that the president after his alleged death was secretly replaced with one Jubrin from Sudan.

Social media can be misused

Obasanjo warned that social media, which has come as a blessing to this generation, can be abused.

He stated:

“Somebody came to me, a very high hub person, saying tell me about this talk of Buhari not being Buhari.

“I said ‘do you believe them?’ He said, ‘well, it is in the social media’. I said ‘how will Buhari die and we will not know that Buhari has died and they will bring us somebody from Sudan to be Buhari?’

“It’s ridiculous to the extreme. But you have it in the social media and you see people believing it."

Obasanjo Makes Revelation about Buhari being Cloned in 2017

Earlier, Obasanjo said he did not believe Buhari was cloned as widely believed by some nationals. Speaking on Sunday, January 31, the former president described as "nonsense" the growing insinuation that Buhari is dead and the person ruling the country is from Sudan.

The former president said he worked with Buhari and he knows what he "believed was his limitations" which he has addressed in his books and letters.

Obasanjo said Buhari was still the same person occupying the Aso Rock villa, though he has some weaknesses like poor knowledge in the economy which often brings his leadership style to question.

