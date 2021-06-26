Singer Burna Boy is currently in the US and he made sure to make a stop at American music executive, Diddy’s mansion

Diddy posted a sweet video on his Instagram page capturing the moment the Nigerian singer arrived at his home and they locked arms in a brotherly embrace

According to him, it’s the first time they are meeting up since they both worked on Burna’s Twice as Tall album via zoom

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is currently in a celebratory mood as he gears up for his birthday and this is why he jetted out of the country to have fun abroad.

However, even though the music star is on a fun trip to the US, he made sure to make an important stop at the residence of American music executive, Diddy, who contributed significantly to his Grammy-winning Twice as Tall album.

Sweet reunion: Burna Boy, Diddy Link Up abroad. Photo: @diddy/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

An excited Diddy shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment he gingerly waited for Burna’s arrival at his residence.

The video also captured the moment the Nigerian singer arrived and happily rushed out of the car to share a warm brotherly hug with Diddy.

This was followed by the two music superstars exchanging pleasantries and taking in the beautiful moment of their reunion.

Sharing the clip, Diddy explained that it’s the first time they are both seeing each other since they worked on the Twice as Tall album via Zoom, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his words:

"God is the greatest! Yesterday was the first time seeing my brother @burnaboygram in person since the pandemic and since we created the Grammy award winning album Twice as Tall over Zoom! This sh*t is deeper than rap, this is a true brotherhood, the two kings reunite! LOVE LOVE LOVE."

Watch the clip below:

Diddy, Burna stir sweet reactions from fans

The lovely reunion got many social media observers gushing over the beauty of brotherhood between the two.

Read some comments sighted below:

dopebyaccident:

"Black kings joy."

andromarlyce said:

"OMG I love you both like crazy."

renatainstyle said:

bryanbright09 black men smile."

bryanbright09 said:

"I love that connection, the hugging, the big brother love and support."

