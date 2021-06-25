The celebrated musician shared three photos of himself in nice suits but one had him rocking a strapless ladies' jumpsuit

Many of his fans lauded him for being a great model but quite a number picked issue with him over the same

This comes barely two months after footwear giants Nike sued the maker of rapper Lil Nas X's controversial shoe model, Satan Shoes

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Celebrated American musician Lil Nas has gotten the internet bubbling after sharing a photo of himself rocking ladies' wear.

Old Town Road Singer Lil Nas surprised many people when he appeared in a strapless ladies' jumpsuit in his latest photoshoot. Photo: Lil Nas.

Source: Getty Images

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The star, famed for his Old Town Road jam on Thursday, shared a slide three photos of himself on Instagram in a move that got the world talking.

On the first slide, Lil Nas shared a photo of himself in a decent and nice white overflowing suit on the cover of Vogue Italia magazine.

The second slide had a photo of himself cool black suit, accompanied by a flowery black unisex shirt in it, with a perfectly done haircut to complement the look.

However, on the third slide, the star threw everyone aback with a photo of himself rocking a black ladies' strapless jumpsuit.

Lil Nas completed the look with a pair of black elbow-length black nylon gloves.

His pose, was also something that invoked mixed reactions from his worldwide fans.

On his caption, Lil Nas wrote:

''Lost in the citadel,''

His post attracted the attention of his fans who camped on the comments section to laud his dress code.

Many people who commented on the photos congratulated him for his confidence with quite a number noting he's one of the best ''fashion models'' the world has ever produced.

Nike sues Lil Nas X over Satan shoes

This came barely two months after Legit.ng reported how footwear company Nike sued maker of rapper Lil Nas X's controversial shoe model, Satan Shoes.

In its lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, March 29, Nike alleged infringement over the designer's 666 pairs of modified Nike sneakers made in collaboration with the US singer.

Nike wanted the court to direct MSCHF to permanently stop taking orders for the unauthorised Lil Nas X Satan Shoes.

The footwear company has also noted that they have been facing a backlash on social media since they filed the lawsuit, with some people calling on their fans to boycott their products.

Nike's main complaint was that the Satan Shoes prominently feature the company's famous Swoosh logo.

The controversial shoes were modified black and red Nike Air Max 97 sneakers which had been imprinted with a bronze pentagram charm and a drop of human blood in the mid-sole.

Since the launch, all the 666 pairs were sold out in about one minute.

Source: Legit