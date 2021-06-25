A Nigerian living abroad is in trouble after he was indicted by a US grand jury over a case of fraud and identity theft

Onyegbula is identified as an information technology (IT) engineer with Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited

He linked to at least 253 fraudulent unemployment insurance filings in Washington, Arizona, California, among others

A federal grand jury in Seattle, Washington, has indicted one Chukwuemeka Onyegbula for alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Tessa Gorman, acting US attorney for the western district of Washington, announced the indictment in a statement by the department of justice.

Chukwuemeka Onyegbula has been indicted for ‘defrauding 17 US states

Onyegbula, identified as an information technology (IT) engineer with Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited, allegedly committed the crime using the alias, ‘Phillip Carter’.

He was arrested on June 3, and is said to be currently detained in Nigeria.

It is not yet clear if he will be extradited to the US for trial.

The suspect was reportedly linked to at least 253 fraudulent unemployment insurance filings in Washington, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Nevada, Rhode Island, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The indictment further alleged that Onyegbula and his co-conspirators accessed the COVID-19 economic injury disaster loan (EIDL) page on the small business administration’s website and submitted applications for loans using the “stolen” personal identifiable information (PII) of US residents.

While about $290,000 was said to have been paid out in unemployment claims, an additional $54,000 was allegedly paid out in fraudulent COVID-19 loans.

“Onyegbula allegedly used variations of a single e-mail address in a manner intended to evade automatic detection by fraud systems. By using this practice, Onyegbula made it appear that each claim was connected to a different email account,” the statement issued on Thursday by the US justice department reads.

“The email account used for fraud was linked to Onyegbula by various electronic evidence such as phone numbers and IP addresses. The email account contained information such as a visa application receipt, banking information and homework assignments by Onyegbula’s son. The cyber evidence also includes dozens of tax return information for U.S. citizens.

“Conspiracy to commit wire fraud is punishable by up to thirty years in prison when the offense relates to benefits paid in connection with a presidentially-declared disaster or emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

