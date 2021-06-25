A young South African man recently headed to Facebook's ImStaying group to share a heartwarming post about how he spoiled his grandma on her birthday

According to the man, he not only completely refurbished his grandma's home, he also threw her a little birthday party

Many people absolutely loved the touching post and soon headed to the comment section to gush over the smile on the grandma's face and her grandson's amazing gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Seeing a smile on your grandparents' faces is priceless and a young man recently received this amazing gift from his grandma after he surprised her.

In a post on a Facebook group named ImStaying, the man stunned the old woman with a birthday party and a house he had built for her.

Man put smile on the face of the old woman with the house gift Images: Kabelo Dlamini/ImStaying

Source: UGC

A grandson with a grateful heart spoils his granny

"Grandma's 85th birthday present from me to her. House handover. She's the only parent I have, she deserves all the best. She knows I love her wholeheartedly. #ImStaying."

Social media gushed about the development

Many locals absolutely loved the post and heaped praises with the thoughtful young man. Read a few of their heartwarming comments below:

Ranitha Moonsamy said:

"Blessings to u"

Caroline Chetty said:

"well done, God bless you for honoring your grandmother"

Grappie De Klerk said:

"Well done!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man gifts mum house after she lamented about rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a house for his mum after she complained of rent.

In a Twitter post, the young man posed with his mum in front of a building, perhaps the one he just built for her.

While @SomtoSoocial called the achievement little wins, many disagreed, saying any house is a huge achievement.

There were tweeps who said they are praying to do the same thing for their mother, hoping to be blessed enough.

Source: Legit.ng