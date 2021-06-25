Massive Jubilation As Student Who Had 8 As in WAEC Gets Scholarship to Study in UK
- Thomas Amoani, a graduate of Adeiso SHS, has started university in the United Kingdom on a government scholarship
- Amoani received the scholarship through a directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo after the president heard the boy's story
- The 19-year-old who scored 8As in the 2020 WASSCE was not going to continue his education due to a lack of funds
Thomas Amoani, a brilliant but needy graduate of Adeiso SHS, has started school in the United Kingdom (UK), as promised by the government.
Amoani is studying at Brunel University in London, a highly ranked public university in the UK, according to a post on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa.
The post which was sighted by Legit.ng shows photos from Amoani's departure from Ghana to his arrival on campus.
Peacefmonline reports that Amoani arrived on the campus with joy and a promise not to fail Ghana while also thanking President Nana Akufo-Addo.
“I never imagined I will be given such an opportunity by Mr President through the hardworking Registrar. I am very grateful for the confidence reposed in me. I will not fail my country Ghana,” the report quoted him as saying.
Amoani's story
Amoani, 19, scored As in all the eight subjects he sat for in the 2020 WASCCE but was faced with the reality of his parents not being able to afford a university education.
Not long after WAEC released the result of the 2020 WASSCE, Amoani's story got published on online media platforms.
In a video sighted on Graphic.com.gh, the boy narrated how he had to walk six kilometres from his home at Asuaba to attend classes at Adeiso SHS every school day.
Luck smiled on Amoani and his story caught the attention of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who directed that he [Amoani] should be given a full scholarship for his tertiary studies.
Schooling in the UK
Following the directive from Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat (GSS) held a meeting with Amoani's family to discuss his future.
The 19-year-old wished to study Economics at the University of Ghana, but the GSS offered to send him to the UK to study.
Amoani's scholarship to the UK includes full tuition, accommodation, monthly stipends, return air tickets, health insurance, and other benefits.
