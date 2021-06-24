Cristiano Ronaldo's next club is on the verged of being sorted out by his superagent Jorge Mendes

The 36-year-old has been linked out of Juventus this summer with Man United and Paris Saint-Germain on the cards

Ronaldo is currently having a fantastic campaign at Euro 2020 scoring five goals in all three matches played

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is on the verge on deciding his next destination as reports claim his agent Jorge Mendes is about having discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Marca.

There have been speculation about the Portuguese leaving Juventus this summer after spending two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

And the appointment of new boss Massimiliano Allegri has further fueled the speculation that the Italian boss does not want the 36-year-old in his squad for next season.

Cristiano Roanldo's agent is reportedly in discussion with Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Italian news media outlet Corriere dello Sport revealed that Mendes will be in Milan to discuss the five-time Ballon d'Or's future at the Turin club.

It is understood that the Bianconeri want to keep hold of him next season but will not be able to match Ronaldo's £51million annual salary.

Though CR7's fiancee Georgina Rodriguez believes her partner will remain at the club despite the rumours making the rounds about his future.

PSG and Man United are the two clubs that have shown interest in the Portugal international with with both clubs set to offer a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi and Paul Pogba respectively.

Reports has it that Medes will also travel to France to discuss the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing at the Parc des Princes next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo equalizer against France did not make Les Bleus fans happy after the Portuguese converting his second pot-kick, Soccerladuna.

The 36-year-old won the penalty after Jules Kounde was punished for handling the ball inside the 18-yard-box.

France had gone up by 2-1 with Karim Benzema grabbing his brace two minutes after the blockbuster game was restarted.

The Real Madrid striker canceled out Ronaldo's penalty with his own spot-kick won by Kylian Mbappe just before half time.

Source: Legit Nigeria