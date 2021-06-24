Cristiano Ronaldo tops Euro 2020 top scorers chart after three matches but he is not the favourite to win the player of the tournament

Kevin de Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe are the two top players with more odds to end up winning the laurel at the end of the season

Ronaldo equalled Ali Daei's international goals record after scoring a brace in Portugal's final group game vs France

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The race to win the most valuable player of the ongoing Euro 2020 championship has already scaled the group stages as the boys have been separated from the men.

Each of the 16 teams that made it through to the knockout stage has the potential to win the trophy at the end of the competition and so also are their players winning the MVP award.

Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands won all their group games while England, Sweden, Spain, and France progressed without losing a game in the process.

N'golo Kante in action for France in their Euro 2020 draw against Hungary. Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport

Source: Getty Images

Also, some top players have begun to step up for their teams in terms of the number of goals scored in the tourney so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cristiano Ronaldo currently tops the chart with five goals and one assist after three games while Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Romelu Lukaku, Georgino Wijnaldum, and Robert Lewandowski have three goals each.

However, the odds placed on each player will go a long way in determining who eventually wears the crown of the UEFA Best Player of the Tournament this summer.

Give Me Sport quoting Betfair details the value a few players carry since the championship started earlier this month, but interestingly, Ronaldo who currently has five goals is not in the top two.

The publication affirmed that all odds are accurate at the time of writing for the top 20 stars shortlisted below:

List of top 20 stars for Euro 2020 player of the tournament

1 - Kevin De Bruyne (8.2)

2 - Kylian Mbappe (8.4)

3 - Cristiano Ronaldo (10.0)

4 - N'golo Kante (11.5)

5 - Romelu Lukaku (13.0)

6 - Paul Pogba (15.5)

7 - Antoine Griezmann (19.5)

8 - Ciro Immobile (21.0)

9 - Georginio Wijnaldum (22.0)

10 - Christian Eriksen (22.0)

11 - Simon Kjaer (22.0)

12 - Manuel Locatelli (28.0)

13 - Frenkie de Jong (34.0)

14 - Memphis Depay (34.0)

15 - Nicolo Barella (36.0)

16 - Raheem Sterling (42.0)

17 - Kai Havertz (44.0)

18 - Jack Grealish (44.0)

19 - Joshua Kimmich (48.0)

20 - Lorenzo Insigne (48.0)

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Euro 2020 golden boot race

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the EURO 2020 goalscorers chart following his impressive display on Wednesday, June 23, scoring a brace against France.

Before the match against the reigning world champions, Cristiano Ronaldo was on three goals and was determined to increase his tally in Portugal's last group stages' game.

Even though Portugal were unable to win their last match in the group stages against France, Ronaldo and his teammates have qualified for the Round of 16 where they will face Belgium.

Source: Legit.ng