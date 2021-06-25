The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat for the UTME on Saturday, June 19

Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB's head of media, made this disclosure through a statement he issued on Friday, June 25

Benjamin, however, noted that results of some candidates were withheld based on the detection of possible examination misconducts

FCT, Abuja - Barely seven days after the conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results.

The Nation reports that the board made this known on Friday, June 25, in a statement by its head of media, Fabian Benjamin, added that the result for subsequent days would be released daily.

Legit.ng gathered that the JAMB directed candidates to check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the board and their results would be relayed to them.

The statement read:

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat in more than 720 CBT centres for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted between Saturday, 19th and Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

“Each concerned candidate is advised to check his/her result by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the Board and their results would be relayed to them. Result for subsequent days would be released daily.

The Guardian also reports that the board said it noted with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices, saying that the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria.

It, however, stated that it would still review all the CCTV footage and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts.

