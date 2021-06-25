Okwudili Ezenwankwo, one of the aspirants who took part in the governorship primary of the APGA, has rejected the outcome of the exercise

Ezenwankwo said the primary, which was held in Awka, the capital of Anambra state, on Wednesday, June 23, was marred by irregularities

Charles Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was declared the winner of the primary

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Awka, Anambra - The crisis rocking the Anambra chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Thursday, June 24, took another twist over the emergence of Charles Soludo as the party's candidate.

The Sun reports that a contender in the APGA's governorship primary held in Awka on Wednesday, June 23, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, has rejected the outcome of the election.

A governorship aspirant of APGA, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, has rejected the outcome of the party's primary. Credit: Charles Soludo.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Soludo, who was the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), defeated other contenders to clinch the party's ticket.

According to the report, Ezenwankwo, who represents Orumba North/Orumba South federal constituency in the National Assembly, said the primary was marred by irregularities and intimidation.

He said:

“I reject the primary result of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, because, it was marred by irregularities and intimidation of the highest order. One, before the primary, APGA chairmen in all the wards in the state held ward congresses to elect party delegates for the election."

The Guardian also reports that for violating the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, the APGA has been ruled out of the November 6, 2021 governorship poll in Anambra state.

The commission disclosed that APGA did not notify it when it purportedly held its ad hoc congress to elect delegates for the party’s governorship primary.

APGA governorship election a mere charade

Ezenwankwo said he was surprised and disappointed that during the primary proper, he found out that none of the names in the delegates’ list was among those that cast votes.

The special adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on political matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, has, however, called on those that contested alongside Soludo in the primary to accept the outcome in good faith for the survival of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Former CBN governor Soludo emerged APGA governorship candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo emerged as the candidate of the APGA ahead of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 6.

It was reported that Soludo, 60, will fly the flag of the ruling party in the state, after a previous attempt under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed.

The report had it that from his days at the CBN to his stint in politics, Soludo has kept his head high and maintained very high standards in terms of his politicking and interactions.

Source: Legit