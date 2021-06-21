Breaking: Buhari Makes Fresh Appointment, Names Ekpungu As EFCC Secretary

George Abang Ekpungu has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Ekpungu’s name was announced on Monday, June 21, by the president via a message on his Facebook page

Buhari also appointed five other persons from five geopolitical zones as the board members of the anti-graft commission

President Buhari has appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for the tenure of five years.

Legit.ng reports that this was contained in a statement issued on Monday, June 21, by the president and posted on his Facebook page.

President Muhammdu Buhari has appointed Ekpungu as the secretary of the EFCC. Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The president also appointed board members for the anti-graft commission from all the geo-political zones in the country except the southwest.

The board members and their zones are; Luqman Muhammad (south-south), Anumba Adaeze (southeast), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (northcentral) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (northeast).

According to the president, the appointments are in line with section 2(1) and section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.

Buhari has also directed the forwarding of the names to the Senate for confirmation.

