Ayitey Powers says he was divinely led to the late Prophet TB Joshua for a deliverance that brought him financial breakthrough

According to him, the event was orchestrated by 4 different angels who played different roles to ensure that the mission was accomplished

He says one spoke in his dream, another gave him money for transportation and 2 others took care of him in Nigeria

Famous Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers, has asserted that he was sent to the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria for deliverance by four angels who played different roles.

Narrating the said encounter on TV3 Ghana, the boxer indicated that it all started with a dream he had just when he was at the lowest point in his financial life.

He recalled:

"I dreamt two times in one week and saw a particular lady (angel) that told me that before I will stop begging for food, I have to travel to Lagos and see Prophet TB Joshua."

Because he had no money to make the trip at the time, Ayitey Powers said an old friend from abroad came to Ghana and sent him GHc 250 (N17,654.64) to go to Nigeria.

Ayitey Powers said he later realised that the particular friend never came to Ghana at the time, which meant the person who sent the money was an angel.

He also added that upon finally arriving in Lagos, two other angels met him and took him to the church, paid for his hotel expenses, and brought him back to Ghana.

Ayitey Powers has also explained why he organised a funeral for the late Prophet TB Joshua who founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria.

He indicated that if he had more money, he would have organised a much bigger funeral for TB Joshua.

According to the boxer, TB Joshua completely changed his life from being famous but needy to gaining a substantial amount of financial breakthrough.

Pastor says he saw 6 soldiers taking late Prophet TB Joshua to heaven

A video of Apostle Paul ME has surfaced on social media in which he prophesied the death of Prophet TB Joshua.

According to Apostle Paul in a prophecy in May, God showed him a vision of the end time and he saw six angels that were sent from heaven to bring Prophet TB Joshua.

In his words:

“God showed me the vision of the end time. Listen to me, I was taken from this earth to the sky and heaven opened. As I stood in between earth and heaven, as I looked down, I saw six angels that were sent from heaven to earth and collect (sic) Prophet TB Joshua."

Source: Legit