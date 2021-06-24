With her mother’s assistance, a little girl posted a letter to her late dad on the occasion of Father’s Day

The letter addressed to Heaven was found by a mailman who decided to track down the girl's family

The mailman who recently lost his father said he opted to return the letter instead of throwing it away

A kind mailman touched many hearts after returning a letter from an eight-year-old girl to her deceased father.

According to the girl's mother, Sarah Tully, she was overwhelmed when the postman returned the letter

A kind mailman returned the letter an eight-year-old sent her late dad. Photo: Spotted Braunstone.

Narrating how her daughter Sianna ended up writing the letter, Tully said the young girl wanted to celebrate her dad, who passed away when she was just four months old.

On Father's Day, the little girl begged her mother to let her post a letter to him. Tully's daughter asked her where her daddy lives, and she replied:

"Heaven on Cloud Nine."

Sianna wrote the letter in private, and they posted it.

Postman’s kind act

When the kind postman came across the letter in Leicester, UK, he feared it would be thrown away because it did not have a stamp. He said:

"Obviously, without a stamp or an actual address on it, it would just end up getting thrown away."

He then spoke to his manager, seeking permission to trace the family and return the letter.

He posted a photo of the letter on Facebook, and it got thousands of comments. Read the caption below:

“ I emptied mailbox, and there was a letter in a child's handwriting addressed to their dad in Heaven, Cloud 9.

I'm trying to find the parents of the child as I would like to reach out to them."

According to the mailman, he recently lost his father, and his heart went out to the child.

Within 15 minutes of posting the letter online, social media users linked Simon Sianna's mother, and on June 22, he returned the letter.

