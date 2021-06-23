Photos Show Sweet Moment Father and Daughter Bag Degrees on the Same Day, Many React
- A young South African lady has inspired her peers on social media after graduating on the same day as her influential father
- A stunning Lesego Sema also shared the news on Facebook and her LinkedIn page as she just bagged a BCom degree in Accounting
- At the same time, her dad has also received good messages after clinching an MBA qualification - they truly inspired many
It’s always a big day when you celebrate your graduation but it becomes more special when you achieve it with your father. That is the story of a beautiful Lesego Sema who recently qualified with a BCom degree in Accounting and she is looking for a job.
Sema’s story was profiled by Varsity World on Facebook, she says their day was very precious because her dad made it with an MBA degree.
The post reads on Facebook:
"All I can say is this was a precious day. My dad was graduating with his MBA and me BCom Accounting. These were not the easy few years but definitely worth. I love him very much and I know nothing is impossible. At the moment I am currently looking for work and I know it will work out.”
@Omolemo Molefe said:
“Wow, congratulations to you and your dad.”
@Mmuelli Mosia said:
“Congratulations Dad & Daughter.”
@Nqobani Zulu said:
“Inspired: MBA.”
@Nombulelo Kubheka said:
“Congratulations.”
@Douglas Theron said:
“Well done to both of you. I am a father of 2 girls, that takes a real man, my dear u can be proud of yourself and your father.. wonderful achievement. Daddy you are a legend.”
@Fikile Dlamini said:
“You have an amazing dad #Lesego. We truly appreciate him, may God bless him. Well done and congratulations to #both #of #you. Thank you Daddy for your inspiration.”
@Innocent Nyama said:
“It must have been the proudest moment..”
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a proud father identified as Elliot Warley celebrated his son’s accomplishment with a car gift in a post on social media.
Having successfully completed his high school education, E.J's father decided to recognise his efforts with a special car gift.
For E.J, his luxurious graduation car gift has a double blessing as his father indicated the car gift was for his birthday as well.
