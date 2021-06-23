A young South African lady has inspired her peers on social media after graduating on the same day as her influential father

A stunning Lesego Sema also shared the news on Facebook and her LinkedIn page as she just bagged a BCom degree in Accounting

At the same time, her dad has also received good messages after clinching an MBA qualification - they truly inspired many

It’s always a big day when you celebrate your graduation but it becomes more special when you achieve it with your father. That is the story of a beautiful Lesego Sema who recently qualified with a BCom degree in Accounting and she is looking for a job.

Sema’s story was profiled by Varsity World on Facebook, she says their day was very precious because her dad made it with an MBA degree.

South Africans are inspired by a father and daughter who graduated with degrees on the same day. Image: @VarsityWorld/Facebook

Source: UGC

The post reads on Facebook:

"All I can say is this was a precious day. My dad was graduating with his MBA and me BCom Accounting. These were not the easy few years but definitely worth. I love him very much and I know nothing is impossible. At the moment I am currently looking for work and I know it will work out.”

South Africans are inspired by a father and daughter who graduated with degrees on the same day. Image: @VarsityWorld/Facebook

Source: Facebook

@Omolemo Molefe said:

“Wow, congratulations to you and your dad.”

@Mmuelli Mosia said:

“Congratulations Dad & Daughter.”

@Nqobani Zulu said:

“Inspired: MBA.”

@Nombulelo Kubheka said:

“Congratulations.”

@Douglas Theron said:

“Well done to both of you. I am a father of 2 girls, that takes a real man, my dear u can be proud of yourself and your father.. wonderful achievement. Daddy you are a legend.”

@Fikile Dlamini said:

“You have an amazing dad #Lesego. We truly appreciate him, may God bless him. Well done and congratulations to #both #of #you. Thank you Daddy for your inspiration.”

@Innocent Nyama said:

“It must have been the proudest moment..”

