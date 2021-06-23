The All Progressives Congress has recorded a victory in suits challenging the constitution of the party's caretaker committee

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja disclosed why the legal action filed by the plaintiffs were struck out

The dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led working committee of the party was part of the subject of litigation

FCT, Abuja - Legal actions seeking to sack Governor Mai Mala Buni-led's caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been struck out by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suits had prayed the court to reverse the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) and declare the Buni-led NWC unlawful.

The Nation reported that the court in two rulings on Tuesday, June 22, declared that the plaintiffs in both suits, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/736/2020 and FHC/ABJ/CS/1589/2021, lacked legal right to institute their cases against the party.

Justice Taiwo faults the legal actions

The presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, stated:

“I am of the well considered view that issues raised by the plaintiffs are not justiceable. They are issues of internal affairs of a political party.

“It is sheer waste of time and there is no reason to consider the substantive matter.''

He then struck out both cases.

The Cable reported that the court also dismissed the plea by the plaintiffs to nullify the June 25, 2020 national executive committee (NEC) APC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

