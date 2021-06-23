Senator Enyinnya Abaribe's decision to join in adorning a trending t-shirt has attracted criticisms from Joe Igbokwe

Igbokwe, a Lagos state political appointee from the southeast says Abaribe's decision to wear the t-shirt is not right

The t-shirt has a description of a recent remark made by President Buhari targeted at south easterners

Lagos - Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser to the Lagos state governor on drainage and water resources, Joe has berated the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe over his branded shirt “The Dot Nation.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had used the remark in describing agitations from the southeast during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10.

After the president's remark, some Nigerians of southeast origin started customising t-shirts with the word after it also became a trending topic on social media.

Abaribe, a former deputy governor of Abia state and current senator representing Abia south senatorial district, joined the bandwagon and wore a shirt with an inscription of “The Dot Nation.”

Igbokwe's stance on Senator Abaribe's shirt provokes reactions

Peeved by the senator's outfit, Igbokwe wrote on his Facebook page:

“A senator and an ethnic bigot. An elder for nothing. The blood of those policemen and uninformed youths killed in the southeast will be accounted for in the fullness of time. We cannot be mad all the time. I will soon write a book on Abaribe.”

Some followers of Igbokwe on Facebook responded to his verbal attacks on the senator.

Innocent Uche wrote:

“Standing with the people is the ultimate. Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya has always stood with his people.”

Chikeze Nonso Justice wrote:

“The very last time l checked, Senator Abaribe is representing his people and the entire Igbo nationality adequately.”

Kolade Olajire Oluwatimilehin

“Senator Abaribe is entitled to his chauvinism, the same way you are entitled to your sheepish loyalty to the landlord of Lagos. The difference between you and Abaribe is the interest you both represent.”

Taking the president's remarks in its strides

Vanguard newspaper had earlier reported that Abaribe wore the t-shirt to his office in the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 22 to showcase his Igboness.

Since Buhari's statement, there had been a plethora of pictures of shirts, caps, and other dresses with the inscription of “dot in a circle,” depicting acceptance of the presidential remark.

Meanwhile, the ministerial leader of the World Zionist Union in southeast Nigeria, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie has called on Ndigbo to forgive the remark of 'a dot in a circle' made by President Buhari.

Prophet Gbujie appealed to the Igbo people to forgive the president and understand that everything happening in the country currently is an act of God

The Enugu-based prophet also described President Buhari as a very nice, decent, and nationalistic gentleman, saying he is human and should be forgiven.

In a related development, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for a referendum for the Igbo to actualise the Biafra Republic and peacefully separate from Nigeria.

CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman made the call in statement on Monday, June 14 seen by Legit.ng.

The group stated that only a referendum for Igbo exit from Nigeria can provide a final guarantee for a peaceful Nigeria.

