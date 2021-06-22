Nigerian singer Davido broke the internet a few weeks ago when he shared beautiful photos of his new automobile

Since that time, the singer didn't say anything about the car again until recently when he took to Instagram to share another photo

In the caption that accompanied the post, the father of three showed that he couldn't wait to start driving around town

Davido is looking forward to making Nigerians talk again as he waits patiently for the arrival of his multimillion naira Rolls Royce.

The father of three paid in full for the car a few weeks ago and he shared the news on his social media page.

Davido expects his Rolls Royce in Lagos. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Latest news about Davido's car

There is no doubt that Davido is happy about his new ride.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer shared a photo of his new car at the port. It seems that the car is set land in Lagos anytime soon.

In the caption that accompanied his photo, Davido described himself as daddy as he told his Rolls Royce to come to him.

Check out the photo below:

Davido performs at Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer and his 30BG crew were spotted with nightlife businessman Obi Cubana.

The singer shared series of videos on his Instagram story and they showed how much fun he had with his gang.

In the first video, Davido's convoy was spotted. One could see the camera panning to the front and back, showing how many cars were following him.

In another video, Davido and his crew were spotted at Cubana's restaurant wining and dining as the white chef serving them went about his duties just in front of them.

Source: Legit.ng