Odion Ighalo was presented with opportunities to remain in the Premier League last season but he turned them down

West Brom and West Ham wanted the former Man United striker after his deal expired with the Old Trafford outfit in January 2021

The 2019 AFCON golden boot winner decided to move to Saudi Arabia and join Al Shabab until 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he got incredible offers from West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion after parting ways with Manchester United earlier this year.

But, the former Super Eagles striker chose to join Saudi Arabia's top-flight outfit Al Shabab on a two-and-a-half-year contract worth €2.50 million.

The two clubs were ready to break the bank just to keep him in the English elite league but the forward turned the opportunities down.

Odion Ighalo in action for Manchester United against LASK in the Europa League. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

He insisted that he had no more business playing in the EPL after fulfilling his boyhood dream by representing the Red Devils. Ighalo said while speaking with ELEGBETE TV and reported by Tribuna.com.

Odion Ighalo speaks on why he rejected West Ham and West Brom's deal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

"I got an offer from two Premier League teams – West Ham United and West Brom. [They] were ready to pay but what am I going to do in the Premier League again after playing for [Manchester] United?

"What other team do I want to play for to fulfill my dream? I have already fulfilled my dream, played in Watford and did well, played in Manchester United.

"But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this lifelong dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honour I will forever cherish and be grateful for."

Ighalo joined Man United from the Chinese league side Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020 and went ahead to score five goals and one assist in 26 appearances in all competitions.

He also equalled the club's long-standing goals record after scoring in his first four starts for the Old Trafford outfit in the process.

Ighalo's mum enjoyed exotic summer holiday with the football star

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has taken his beloved mother on an expensive vacation to the beautiful city of Dubai.

The Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker who left Manchester United early this year is currently on holidays having helped his side to finish second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al-Hilal.

The 31-year-old inspired the club with two goals as they defeated Al Wehda 3-0 in the final game of the season in the Saudi topflight.

Source: Legit.ng